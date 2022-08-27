Here are the new movies and series arriving in September 2022

To kick off the new school year cycle without improving too much, we’re putting our heads together on the new movies and series that Netflix brings to life in September. As usual, the streaming giant has not deviated from the norm and plans to fill its catalog with a range of very enticing content. Within the chain radius, subscribers will be presented. The second season of “Destiny: The Winx Saga” will appear, as will the fifth episode of “Dynasty”. But it’s undoubtedly the first episodes of the “Hartley Heart on Fire” reboot – whose first photo was recently revealed – that first-hour fans have been eagerly awaiting. And between two new content, we also recommend our selection of unmissable series to counter the start of the new school year.

Movies to watch on Netflix in September 2022

To blow the winds of nostalgia on its platform, Netflix offers, from 1Verse September, “Clueless” (1995). A movie that smells like back to school with Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, Stacey Dash and Paul Rudd. And for users who prefer extended vacations, “Mamma Mia! (2008) with Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, taking them for a walk from the couch.

September 28 will (finally) be the time to discover “Blonde”, the biopic dedicated to Marilyn Monroe. Directed by Andrew Dominic, the action film features actress Ana de Armas as a Hollywood icon. Stunning trailer with stunning visuals: This is the promise of breathtaking performance. To give you the answer, the young woman can count on Adrien Brody (Arthur Miller) and Bobby Cannavale (Joe DiMaggio). An animated, sulfurous film that we can’t wait to discover. patience patience…

Series:

Detox: 1Verse September

“The Flash” (Season 7): 1Verse September

The Devil in Ohio: September 2

“Cobra Kai” (season 5): September 9

“Hartley, Hearts Alive” (2022): September 14

“Destiny: The Winx Saga” (Season 2): September 16

Snabba Cash (Season 2): September 22

Impossible Rescue: September 22

“Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus”: September 23

“Dynasty” (season five): September 24

“Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons” (Season 6): September 28

Films:

“Dragon 2:”: 1Verse September

“Bitch, Princess of Hearts”: 1Verse September

“Mamma Mia!”: 1Verse September

“Barbie: A Wonderful Birthday”: 1Verse September

“Barbie and the Mermaid’s Secret”: 1Verse September

How high: 1Verse September

clueless: 1Verse September

« Oggy and the Cockroaches: The Next Generation: September 8

Under influence: September 9

“If you take revenge on me…”: September 16

Athens: September 23

“Fullmetal Alchemist: The Last Alchemy”: September 24

Blonde: September 28

documentaries:

Anthrax Attacks: September 8

reality show:

“Into the Erotic Family…”: September 2

“Chef’s Table: Pizza”: September 7

“Love Is Blind: After the Altar” (Season 2): September 16

“High Voltage Seduction: Brazil” (Season 2): September 28

Luxurious:

“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean” (episodes 13-24): 1Verse September

“Kingdom” (season 3): 1Verse September

“The Wandering Walls”: September 16

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”: Coming Soon