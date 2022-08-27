[História] The day Microsoft had a funeral for the iPhone » iPhone Blog

Microsoft’s history of shameful statements and attitudes is long, especially in the times when it was commanded by the lunatic Steve Ballmer.

And one of the most striking was a real funeral that the company organized at the launch of the Windows Phonemarking what would be the death of the iPhone.

And if we analyze the situation of the two cell phones today, everything becomes even more pathetic.

Make yourself comfortable to read a little about one of the biggest “embarrassing” moments Microsoft has had in its history.

Windows Phone 7

The year was 2010 and Microsoft was getting ready to launch its new smartphone system.

The pressure on the company was enormous. The iPhone had revolutionized the notion of “smartphone” and cell phones with Windows CE were losing market share at a dizzying rate. Something needed to change this situation.

Windows Phone 7 was the hope of regaining market dominance.

So someone within the company thought it was a good idea to promote a funeral fake on the streets of Redmond (USA), to celebrate the supposed “death of the iPhone” that would happen after the launch of the new system.

The message was that with the release of Windows Phone 7, people could undo from other cell phones, as Microsoft’s new system came to “bury” competitors’ smartphones.

the funeral

The event was entitled to a hearse, with people in black holding a coffin made of cardboard. Inside it would be the iPhone.

The parade even featured a Thriller danceby Michael Jackson, choreographed by the staff.

what went wrong

Despite all the fanfare at launch, things didn’t go the way Microsoft imagined.

Windows Phone had some success in its early years, but it never came close to scratching the popularity of Apple’s smartphone.

The graphical interface of the system sought to differentiate itself from the traditional style of icons used by Android and iOS cell phones.

It was based on browsing through groups of large colored blocks, with real-time information about their contents.

Some found this revolutionary, but most users found it confusing and unintuitive.

In addition, the cell phone did not have a wide variety and updates of applications and many popular apps were left out of the cell phone.

Google stopped supporting Gmail and YouTube apps, which caused users of these services to have problems accessing them. Whoever tried to send emails through the system had messages truncated and full of useless codes.

Microsoft’s answer to this problem? They said that Gmail was not their product and that the user should configure the settings correctly. The funny thing is that at the same time iOS did not have this problem, integrating Gmail perfectly into the system without the need for major configurations.

And to imagine that, one day, Steve Ballmer said that the iPhone “wasn’t very good for emails”…

In addition, the company let users down when it released Windows Phone 8, which was far from backwards compatible. Those who had bought a cell phone before that, were stuck in the old system, without any support.

complete failure

This and much more resulted in the massive failure of Windows Phone, which remained a dying zombie (remember the dance of thriller?) for a few years, until it officially closed in 2020.

And the funny thing is that Microsoft didn’t have a funeral for Windows Phone when it closed down on the project.

In fact, nobody did. So insignificant has the system become.

I blame the arrogance of those who ran Microsoft at the time. Steve Ballmer believed that Windows made it the biggest technology company of the 90s/00s and so he thought that the same system would keep the company at the top for decades.

It lacked vision.

For example, Steve Jobs had certainty that the iPhone would be a revolution in the telephone market and made that clear in the presentation in January 2007. Even so, he used the device itself as an argument, without fallacies or demonstrations of superiority.

Imagine if Apple would hold a funeral event shaming competitors. I can’t even imagine something like that.

That could only happen in a company run by Steve Ballmer.