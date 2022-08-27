House of the Dragon Season 2: HBO Confirms, Producer Reveals Possible Stories

Game of Thrones spin-off series will have a sequel; HBO confirms with video posted on Twitter.

One of the most anticipated releases of 2022, House of the Dragon debuted on HBO to tell the story of the ancestors of the unforgettable Daenery Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). The public and critical reception was so good that the Game of Thrones spin-off secured its sequel in record time: it only took the release of a single episode for the channel to officially confirm the renewal.

The announcement was made this Friday (26) by the official profile of House of the Dragon on Twitter, with a short video showing the coat of arms of House Targaryen and the number 2. “Fire reigns. House of the Dragon has been renewed for a second season”, says the publication, made days before the release of the second episode of the first season, which airs this Sunday (28). Watch:

House of the Dragon season 2: What’s the story?

As the first season of House of the Dragon is still very early, it is difficult to predict exactly what may be covered in the spin-off continuation, since we do not know exactly how far the story created by George RR Martin will go, in the ten episodes that make up the first season. Before the release, who had talked about a possible sequel was actor Fabien Frankel, who plays the knight Criston Cole in the series.

“We had conversations at first and obviously things can change, but to tell you the truth, I went to a bar with Miguel [Sapochnik, showrunner da série] two months ago and he advanced me a few things. He told me I should talk to one more person [do elenco] privately and obviously I’m not going to tell you who, but he said, ‘you guys should spend some time together to get to know each other better,'” the actor revealed to the Radio Times.





In an interview with collider, showrunner Ryan Condal made it clear that there is no shortage of story possibilities to be told in the future. “I think we have a good plan for Season 2. There are 300 years of Targaryen history to explore and a lot of stories that are fascinating,” he explained. Next, Condal cited some examples of what can still be told about the family.

“There is the story of the conquest, before the conquest, the Targaryens leaving Old Valyria. You have the tales about the Targaryens with dragons and in power and then stories where they don’t have dragons anymore but are still in power.”

The first season of House of the Dragon is scheduled to end in late October 2022.

