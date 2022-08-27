How Corinthians won 6-0 over Magnus in futsal

In 104 days, Corinthians went from one of the hardest hits of the alvinegro futsal project to a memorable title in front of the same Magnus, certainly the biggest alvinegro rival in the category. Champion of the category on Friday night, at Parque São Jorge, coach Deividy Hadson recalled this trajectory.

“We watched a lot of Magnus games against other teams and against us, in the 6-0 game. So we set up a different strategy for the two games and it worked a lot,” said the coach, who saw his men lose 6-0 on the day May 12, at Arena Sorocaba.

At that time, the match was valid for the fifth round of the National Futsal League. Normally a balanced game, the match reserved the sport’s worst defeat in the last five seasons, forcing a change to the decision. With the advantage of the tie, Timão held the 1 to 1 away from home and ended the way to the cup with a 3 to 3.

“We knew how to suffer, but today we played much better, maybe we deserved to win. But anyway, we knew that the game would be decided in the details, as it was, and that it would be dragged to the end. What I told them was: final is different, we have to play with intelligence the whole game. Tactical discipline and intelligence”, analyzed, valuing the presence of the fans.

“We are aware of their favoritism, we are a team that was reformulated 6 months ago and they have been together for three years, but with our fans, they are equal in here, it was just a matter of having soul. Playing with soul, with will. their team was favorite away, but whoever, excuse the word, put their butt on the ground, whoever had the most will, would be champion”, he observed.

Deividy believes that the title will be very important for the continuity of the season. The team is in the round of 16 of the National League and seeks to accumulate another cup in the category still in 2022, crowning the recent reformulation.

“I think it takes a lot of weight off everyone here, because every game we lost we were considered the worst team in the world. We know that this happens, that it’s normal, but for those who were arriving it’s complicated”, he said, before conclude.

“We know that this title was not by chance, we didn’t reach the final by parachute. We had the best campaign and the other games in the league were thinking about the final. But now it will turn the page and go much stronger for the league. that this title crowned the work that everyone is doing and donating, in search of the best for Corinthians”, he concluded.

