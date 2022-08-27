How to put photo on WhatsApp keyboard | Social networks

Placing a photo on the WhatsApp keyboard is a procedure that can be done on Android phones with the help of the Gboard application. Google’s virtual keyboard allows you to place images from the gallery as the service’s background, allowing you to quickly customize the entire interface. If desired, the user can crop the photo as desired and also adjust the brightness of the image, so that the keys are properly visible on the photograph. Check out below how to put a photo on the WhatsApp keyboard with the Gboard app.
Android allows you to put a photo on the keyboard background — Photo: Rodrigo Fernandes/TechTudo
How to put photo on whatsapp keyboard
Step 1. First, open Play Store and search for “Gboard” keyboard. Then, tap on “Install”;
Learn how to download Gboard on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. After installation, open Android settings and tap “System”;
Learn how to access system settings on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. Now, select the option “Languages and input” and go to “Virtual keyboard”;
See how to access keyboard settings on Android — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Select Gboard and go to “Theme”;
It is possible to change the theme of Gboard to put a photo on the keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 5. See the color themes available to use on the keyboard. Then, press the “+” icon and select the desired photo from the gallery;
User can use pre-defined themes or put photo on Gboard keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 6. Determine the desired crop of the photo and tap “Next”. Adjust the brightness and finish with “Done”;
Gboard allows you to crop and adjust the photo to the keyboard — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 7. After photo setup, tap “Use”. So just open WhatsApp and preview the photo on the keyboard.
See how to put photo on WhatsApp keyboard using Gboard — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready! Take advantage of the tutorial to learn how to put a photo on your phone’s keyboard using Gboard.
