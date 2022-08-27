HughesNet announces promotional satellite broadband internet plans in Brazil

HughesNet do Brasil, a broadband internet company via satellite, announced that it has promotional plans for its entire coverage area aimed at rural residents and small businesses in remote areas that do not have a cell phone signal. According to the company, depending on the location, the promotional plans have a monthly fee starting at R$189.00 for new customers with debit or credit card payments, in addition to offering other benefits.

Now, the entry plan, Flex 20, has twice the data package, going from 10 to 20GB, and the bonus, which was previously 80GB to use from 00:00 to 07:00, became 120GB to use from 00:00 to 00:00. 8 am That is, in addition to more data to use during the bonus time, new customers will have an extra hour to use this package. The company is celebrating six years in Brazil with coverage in more than 5 thousand municipalities and three satellites in operation in the country.

At HughesNet, 90% of subscribers live in rural areas and 70% use the service as their first Internet access service. The countryside still suffers from a lack of communication and satellite access has contributed to this digital inclusion in rural areas. “We realized that for most of our audience, HughesNet is more than access to the internet. We have become an essential means of communication in the field, and that is why we offer the benefit of WhatsApp Free, which allows customers to send and receive text, audio and file messages without any discount on the data package”, says Guimarães.

Source link