iFood starts selling World Cup album stickers

iFood already sells everything. This week, the delivery app also started selling and delivering stickers from the Qatar Football World Cup album — the event starts in November.

To sell the figurines, much sought after by collectors of the biggest football event on the planet, the app has partnered with the publisher Panini, responsible for the publication.

In the city of São Paulo, the delivery of stickers is available on the iFood Express service, with fast delivery in up to 15 minutes. It is easier to find the stickers in the conveniences registered in the application. But convenience has its price.

In a simulation, the report of the InfoMoney located 1 pack with 5 figurines being sold at R$ 5.25. To guarantee delivery, it was necessary to make a minimum purchase of R$ 20 at the establishment registered in iFood. To the value, it was still necessary to add a delivery fee which, for Santa Cecília (a neighborhood in the central region of São Paulo), cost another R$ 5.99.

At newsstands, the value of the package with 5 figures is more affordable and costs R$4.

The Football World Cup album was released on the 19th of this month. At the time, collectible books were not yet available at physical points of sale. But it was already possible to buy the publication on the Panini website and on partner sites.

This year, consumers will have to pay more to take home the album from the Qatar Cup, which is costing BRL 12, up 52% ​​from BRL 7.90 for the 2018 World Cup, played in Russia, and more. than double the R$ 5.90 of the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil.

The price of the pack with 5 stickers also went up – it costs R$4, double the 2018 World Cup and quadruple the 2014 World Cup.

In the last 4 years, while the price of the package rose 100% and the album, 52%, inflation measured by the IPCA (Brazil’s official price index) was 25%.

Comparing with the 2002 World Cup, when Brazil won the tournament for the last time and became five-time champion, the difference is even more evident: the album cost R$ 3.90 and the sticker pack, R$ 0.50 (and came with 6 stickers, not 5). In other words: a figurine cost R$ 0.083 20 years ago, almost a tenth of the R$ 0.80 today.

One way to measure the loss of purchasing power in relation to the Cup stickers is to compare what can be acquired over time with the same amount of money.

While in 2002 it was possible to buy 1 album and 1,152 stickers for R$100, today that same amount of money buys just 1 album and 110 stickers — a reduction of more than 90% in the number of stickers.

It took R$12.40 to buy the album and 100 stickers 20 years ago. Today, you have to pay BRL 92 to buy the same amount (almost twice as much as just 4 years ago).

