The episode in which Joffrey dies in Game of Thrones is a very crucial moment for the story, as the character had a great importance until then. But do you remember which episode this is?

In which episode does Joffrey die on Game of Thrones?

In the second episode of the fourth season, Joffrey dies of poison and the episode even tries to work as a kind of redemption for the character. Tyrion is framed for the crime, but it is later revealed that the plan was Olenna Tyrell’s.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

The series is available on HBO Max.