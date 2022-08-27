The episode where Jon Snow dies in Game of Thrones is a very memorable episode for fans, as it was completely unexpected. The character is one of the main characters of the series and no one thought he would die the way he did. But do you remember what episode this is?

In which episode does Jon Snow die on Game of Thrones?

In the tenth episode of the fifth season, Jon Snow is killed by fellow Night’s Watch when he is accused of treason for supporting the Wildlings. The coup de grace is given by the boy Olly and the character agonizes in the snow. However, Snow is revived in the following season by Melisandre.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

The series is available on HBO Max.