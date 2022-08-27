The episode where Tyrion has his face cut off in Game of Thrones is one of the most defining moments for the character, in addition to becoming one of the strongest changes between the books and the series. But do you remember what episode this is?

In which episode does Tyrion have his face cut off in Game of Thrones?

In the ninth episode of the second season, Tyrion fights the battle of Blackwater and gains a scar that takes up part of his nose and the right side of his face. Tyrion’s wound is actually much worse in the books. The ax blow he takes completely disfigures his face, and he loses a piece of his nose! Yes, half of the dwarf’s nose will go away from battle. After the fight, he is bedridden for days at serious risk to his life.

Also check:

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode that Tyrion has his face cut in Game of Thrones.

The series is available on HBO Max.