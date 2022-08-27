Instagram tests function that copies competitor BeReal’s feature

In 2020 an app called ”Be Real” was created and earlier this year it started to gain popularity among younger people. The generation that was born in the midst of technology seems to be tired of so much information, looking for alternatives to use networks in a balanced way. In this way, the proposal of the French app met expectations.

The artificiality of Instagram

People have often criticized the artificiality of Instagram, based on posts full of filters and masking reality. Users of the platform revealed that most of them only showed the good part of life, generating comparisons. Quickly, a speech in support of a more human expression began to gain traction.

A new way of expressing yourself on the internet

Gradually, social networks have gained a more natural aspect, but it is far from being a space in which everyone can be free.

From beauty standards to cultural issues, photos always generate a mix of feelings. Upon entering the page, it is possible to find thousands of new content every second, without time to think about the consequences of its consumption.

Take a selfie now!

Be Real launched a trend of virtual behavior that makes people more real. The social network sends an alert so that all members feel free to photograph the present moment, sharing without any pressure. There are no filters or tools that encourage vanity, making actions genuine, unlike what technology-oriented companies currently encourage.



The idea of Instagram, considered a competitor of ”Be Real”, is to provide a resource that has the same purpose: quick selfies. Despite not reversing the company’s main objective, it represents an effort to reinforce human naturalness.