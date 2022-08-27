Intel sends Arc A770 GPUs to case modders to build their custom machines

One of them will be drawn, but only in the USA

Intel has been promoting its Arc Alchemist video cards in several ways. While we don’t have any official release date for the cards, or even the release of technical specifications, we can take a look at the top-of-the-line SKU, Arc A770, ending up in the hands of American case modders creating custom machines.

There are three different modders, each receiving their Intel Arc A770 graphics card to create their custom PCs. The action is part of Intel Gamer Day, which will give away one of the machines assembled by US case modders. As you might expect, the draw will be exclusive to the American territory, but it doesn’t hurt to take a look at each machine.

The GPU was delivered by van, customized with the Arc brand, inside a box, at least, giant for a video card. Inside, the Arc A770’s container: a kind of space portal like those from sci-fi movies and games.

Each of the three modders, Blue Horse Studios, PC Werkz and LiquidHaus made their own customizations, but within the theme of the Intel Arc brand with blue and purple colors, in that usual scheme of a good mod case: everything very attractive to the PC gamer .

According to Intel’s website, only the PC created by LiquidHaus will be drawn. The entire custom PC is worth $4,000 and features an Intel Core i7-12700, MSI Z690 Carbon WiFi, 32GB DDR5 Corsair Dominator, the Arc A770 GPU, plus everything needed to build a custom liquid-cooled system.

Arc A770 is the high-end GPU of the first generation Alchemist

The Arc A770 GPU is the high-end SKU of the first generation of Arc Alchemist graphics cards. The card uses the entire ACM-G10 GPU and has 16 GB GDDR6. Intel has positioned this GPU between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 6650 XTboth intermediate plates.

For now, only the Arc A380 was launched and in a few markets, such as part of Asia, North America, Europe and here in Brazil, costing more than it should cost, as it always happens in our country.

Intel’s next big event will be Innovation, which takes place on September 27th, and there is an expectation that the 13th generation of Intel Core Raptor Lake CPUs will be revealed, as well as more information about the Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs.

