“It is unacceptable”; Erison can leave Botafogo unexpectedly and Glorioso’s twisted revolt situation

The club that wants to take the striker has strong relations with Group City

The transfer window in Brazil is closed and with that, Bota suspended its activities in search of reinforcements, however, Alvinegro da Estrela Solitário is still a showcase for teams from abroad and a news item this Friday night (26), points out for the possibility of an athlete of the Botafogo leave the Club.

According to journalist Thiago Franklin, Estoril, from Portugal, presented an offer to hire striker Erison. The conversations between the Portuguese Club and Glorioso were launched, a curious fact that surrounds the negotiations, is the proximity of Estoril with the City Group, a powerful conglomerate of teams spread around the world to which Manchester City is the main Club. Estoril intends to close the loan transaction.

Erison was already in Botafogo when the SAF started its journey in General Severiano and was used as an absolute starter before the arrival of Tiquinho Soares and Junior Santos. However, now he must fight for space with the duo. Bota fans criticized the possible transfer of Erison.

Estoril’s market desire will be out of Bota’s classic against Flamengo, next Sunday (28), as he has an injured ankle. However, the problem is not a concern and the negotiation should not be impacted by the removal.