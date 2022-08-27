Ituano humiliates Grêmio in Série B: Check out the memes

On Friday night, Grêmio and Ituano faced each other in a game valid for the 26th round of the Brasileirão Serie B. After dominating the actions of the second half, the team from the interior of São Paulo won the Tricolor by 1 x 0 and made the commands of Roger Machado stamped the third game without winning in the competition.

In the first stage, the hosts pressured for the goal and made the opposing goalkeeper work vehemently. However, after the first half of the game, Ituano started pressure, and failed in some shots from outside the area.

After that, in the second stage, the Paulistas started consistently and showed why they have the best campaign in the second round. With the most dangerous chances of the game, the most dangerous happened in the 20th minute, with a header on the post.

As for Grêmio, the atmosphere became even more hostile after the lack of creation of the team. Thus, boos and pressure for Roger Machado came even before the opponent’s goal.

When the goalless draw seemed to be the fate of the game, Lucas Vinicius took advantage of the rebound in the corner kick and pushed against Breno’s goal. It is worth mentioning that after the goal from São Paulo, the Grêmio archer was the biggest target of the fan’s boos.

With the victory, Grêmio reaches the third game without winning in the second and parks in third place, being able to be surpassed by Vasco, who will face Bahia at the weekend. As for Ituano, Mario Sergio’s team is back to dreaming of access and consolidates seventh place.

