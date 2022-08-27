Jennifer Aniston recreates a scene from Friends with Reese Witherspoon – 27/08/2022

08/27/2022 | 12:11





Jennifer Aniston gained a lot of prominence there at the beginning of her career when she played Rachel, in Friends and the series is still super talked about by many fans. Recently, the actress alongside Reese Witherspoon who was also on the series participated in an interview.

Well, the duo was present on The Morning Show and simply got several smiles from Friends fans by recreating a striking scene from the American show. In the chat rescued by Reese, the duo reminisced about the collaboration and Aniston asks him:

Is this where you say the phrase you love so much?

And then she replies:

Well, we can say the lines. Do you remember your speech?

In case you didn’t know, the scene in question presented by the duo, they discussed Jill’s plans to date Rachel’s ex-boyfriend Ross – made by David Schwimmer. And with some assistance from her friend, Jennifer begins:

I say, You can’t have Ross.

And the two continue?

Can not? Can not?

And Rachel’s younger sister retorts:

The only thing I can’t eat is dairy.