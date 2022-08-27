Learn more about Police Alert

The Federal Police alerts the population to a new type of Internet scam. Known as “ghost hand”, the criminal action invades victims’ cell phones, causing them to see their bank accounts being “emptied”; all this in real time.

According to the Superintendence of the Federal Police of Pernambuco (PE), it is estimated that 40,000 people across Brazil may have fallen for the “phantom hand blow”. Prevention against this type of crime can be done by paying close attention to some details, such as the form of contact. Next, learn more about.

Scam that empties your cell phone accounts

According to the Federal Police, in the “phantom hand blow”, criminals reach their victims by simulating recordings from telephone exchanges. Upon answering the call, the customer is transferred to an attendant who, in fact, is a member of the gang.

Criminals approach victims reporting that there has been some kind of suspicious movement, purchase or debit to the users account to obtain certain information. Another type of approach by criminals is through email messages or text messages. In this mode, users must be aware of the contents of the scam.

Namely, scammers use catchy texts to get users to download a fake app; or even forge security updates for the banking application that the user already has installed on the cell phone; or even the device’s own Operating System.

Thus, if the user installs the app sent by email or text message, criminals gain remote access to their cell phones. And, from then on, they use this loophole to access banking apps, making unwanted moves; or rather: stealing them.

Therefore, people should be on the lookout for fake links and messages like “your phone is infected”. This is because, according to the PF, both the native Operating Systems of cell phones and the Banks do not communicate with their users in this way.

How to prevent yourself?

In view of this, activating the two-factor authentication option to release banking transactions may be one of the ways out. Namely, the feature is present in the apps settings. Thus, you make it difficult for criminals to make moves without your authorization.

Finally, it is important for the customer to develop the habit of regularly changing passwords to access apps. And not only that: you need to create strong passwords with a good range of characters. Passwords, in turn, can be stored securely in a trusted manager.

