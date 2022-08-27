LG announces ultrawide gaming monitor with 45-inch, 240 Hz curved OLED screen

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE has WQHD resolution and will be shown during IFA 2022 that takes place in September

THE LG announced a new monitor from the line Ultra Gear and this time she surprised with a model that brings several specifications that will greatly please the gamer audience. It is about LG UltraGear 45GR95QEwhich has a 45-inch curved OLED ultrawide screen with 800R curvature.

The new model has in its 45-inch screen at WQHD resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and density of 82 PPI, in addition to supporting HDR10. He has 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.1 ms GTG response timewhich will allow optimal performance in competitive games.

The new LG UltraGear 45GR95QE brings entries HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4which support the latest technologies, including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

As it is an ultrawide model with a size of 45 inches, it will also have Picture-in-Picture (PIP) and Picture-by-Picture (PBP) features, allowing the user to consume content of more than a device simultaneously.

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE will be shown at IFA 2022

O LG UltraGear monitor with curved 45-inch OLED screen will be displayed on IFA 2022, which will take place between the 2nd and 6th of September this year. Visitors will be able to check the new model up close and, in addition to it, the company will also exhibit its model at the event. 48GQ900which has a 48-inch screen announced in March this year.

LG’s new monitor wasn’t the only one presented in these proportions this week. THE corsair yesterday announced the Xeneon Flex, which also comes with 45 inches, WQHD resolution and a curved screenincluding using a panel from the LG. But the model of Corsair features a flexible screen, which can be manually curved by the user or used flat.

Via: The Verge