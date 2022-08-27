Los Angeles Residents PROTEST against the filming of ‘Fast & Furious 10’; “Street racing kills!”

Earlier this week, it was reported that residents of the historic Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles were planning a protest against the production of ‘Fast and Furious 10′.

And, as promised, the protest was held yesterday (26), in order to raise awareness about traffic safety, as the area has already become the scene of street racing and other dangerous behaviors in the real scenarios used in the franchise.

Damian Kevittone of the organizers of the protest and founder of the association SAFE (Streets Are for Everyone) told Spectrum News that the franchise encourages illegal activity by turning Angelino Heights into a ‘tourist destination for cracks’.

The association is one of the few groups that has responded to requests for help from residents of Angelino Heights, who have long complained that their home has become a playground for imitators of’Fast and furious‘.

They jeopardize the safety of pedestrians and other motorists as they speed through residential streets and annoy people with the noise of engines, tires and extremely loud music.

“The community is asking for help and nothing has been done. That is why we organized this protest, to show that we have a voice and that we will not accept that they come here to destroy our security, our peace and our right to walk peacefully through the neighborhood.”said Kevitt.

Another resident said that her children were traumatized by the noise of cars at night and the fear of being run over.

“People who come here and do this don’t put themselves in the shoes of others. This is affecting the elderly in the middle of the night and young children. My daughter is afraid of being hit by a runaway car every time she leaves the house. What about parents who have to wake up in the morning to go to work? For drivers, the only important thing is the emotion of what they are doing.”

Throughout the protest, residents walked with photos of people killed by being run over and with signs warning:

“Racing should be on tracks. Street racing kills.”

Debut scheduled for May 2023the feature has the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

The production will also introduce Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’), Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’), Daniela Melchior (‘The Suicide Squad’) and Alan Ritchson (‘Reacher’) and Rita Moreno (‘Amor, Sublime Amor’).

The direction is in charge of Louis Letterrier (‘The Incredible Hulk’), after leaving Justin Lin.

please note that Dwayne Johnson will NOT return after your fight with the Vin Dieselas well as director Justin Linwho left the production after conflicts with the actor.

