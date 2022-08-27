Low consumption and high performance? Intel Core i9-13900 with 65W TDP reaches 5.57 GHz

Processor surpassed the predecessor i9-12900 in the score, as expected

Also last Thursday (25th) a user registered on GeekBench the benchmark results of the processor not yet released, Intel Core i9-13900. The information already draws attention and generates doubts by the processor’s TDP, 65W, reaching boosts of up to 5.57 GHz, with great benchmark scores.



Intel Core i9-13900 specs (Image: Geekbench/Playback)

The Intel Core i9-13900 must have all 8 performance cores based on Raptor Cove and with hyperthread, in addition to 16 efficiency cores based on the Gracemont microarchitecture, divided into two groups of 8 cores each. Thus, the model has a total of 24 cores and 32 threads.

This same core configuration is also available on the Intel Core i9-13900K, however, the most powerful variation of the model has a TDP of 125W, while the “normal” version (which had the benchmark results leaked now) would have that TDP of just 65W.



Intel Core i9-13900 benchmark results (Image: Geekbench/Playback)

The registered results show the processor reaching a score of 2130 in single-core performance and 20131 in multi-core performance on Geekbench. The Intel Core i9-13900 achieved this by achieving a boost clock of up to 5.57 GHz, accompanied by 32 GB of GDDR5 RAM memory divided into 4 channels and also with the Gigabyte Z690 Gaming X motherboard. The performance achieved surpasses, as expected, that of the predecessor Intel Core i9-12900.

We have already commented here on Adrenaline about the next generation of Intel Raptor Lake processors, including stating that the models will be able to operate with a consumption limit above 400W in the most extreme versions. The Core i9-13900 will be one of the most demanding in this regard, but its K and KF variations will go to this extreme.

More and more information and leaks about Intel’s next generation of processors are appearing, and you can follow along here on Adrenaline for the latest Intel Raptor Lake news.

Via: Videocardz Source: Geekbench