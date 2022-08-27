Marina Ruy Barbosa bets on the barbiecore trend at a gala event | fashion & beauty

Attuned to the fashion world, Marina Ruy Barbosa followed the trend barbiecore to go to the gala promoted by public relations Beto Pacheco in the early hours of this Saturday, 27/8, in São Paulo.

The actress chose a totally pink look: jumpsuit, clutch, gloves and colored eyeliner in the tone. The barbiecore trend is inspired, as the name suggests, by the famous Barbie doll and has been stirring the art world and celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian and Lizzo.

The tone pinkeven took over the fall-winter 2022 fashion show of the Valentino brand in Rome.

And don’t worry, it doesn’t stop there. Fashionista that she is, Marina also joined the trend of colored gloves that are super high. Finally, she opted for an extension that left her striking red hair longer. See the pictures!

