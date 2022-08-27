Marvel actor was almost Batman in place of Ben Affleck; know who

Before Ben Affleck was cast as the Dark Knight in Batman v Superman, a Marvel actor auditioned for the role.

In an interview with CBR, the actor Anson Mountwho played Black Lightning in the series inhumans and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessrevealed that he auditioned to play Batman in the film Batman v Superman. In the end, paper ended up with Ben Affleck.

‎”I guess I can say this now, but I was competing for ‘‎‎Batman Vs Superman’‎‎ and I worked too hard on a super secret test. I put myself on tape while I was filming ‘‎‎Hell on Wheels’‎‎, and they sent the [diretor de fotografia] to help. We really worked hard on this thing, but then they gave it to Ben Affleck,”‎ said Mount.

A few other actors besides Ben Affleck and Anson Mount were considered to be Batman v Superman. We can cite Josh Brolin, Matthias Schoenaerts, Ryan Gosling, Jason Momoa (yes, Aquaman) and Joe Manganiello (the Terminator of the DCEU).

But Ben Affleck was first on the list. He didn’t even audition to be the Batman, he was invited directly. The actor was undecided for a while whether to accept the role or not, but in the end, Affleck agreed to play a superhero in theaters again, after having played Daredevil in the 2000s.

Momoa and Manganiello were reused by Zack Snyder on other characters in the DCEU. In addition to Batman v SupermanAffleck also appeared as the character in Suicide squad, Justice League, Justice League by Zack Snyder and will be in The Flash and Aquaman 2.

Interestingly, Anson Mount has now had the chance to voice the hero in the animated film. Injustice gods among us, which is available on Blu-ray 4K UHD, Blu-ray and digital platforms. What are your thoughts on this? Comment in our Telegram group!

The Rock talks about possible crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters

In an interview with Total Film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he remains hopeful about a crossover between Marvel and DC in theaters. The actor said that his optimistic nature makes him believe that this is inevitable, given the success these universes have had in theaters:

“I’m optimistic. It’s my nature to be optimistic, especially when it comes to creativity. Incidentally, especially when it comes to movies from DC’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of Marvel superheroes and supervillains. For me, they not only can exist, but must, in my mind, intersect one day.”

Last year, Johnson had toyed with the possibility. Check out the actor’s statement below:

“I think there’s a crossover on the horizon with Black Adam and Wonder Woman. What we were talking about today is I turned to Gal [Gadot] and Ryan [Reynolds] and said there should be one between Marvel and DC. We can be the ones who make it happen. So we’ll see. We’ll see what happens at the end of the road.”

Although it looked like The Rock was joking in the interview, the insider Daniel Richtman revealed (via patreon) that the former WWE wrestler was serious about the crossover. So serious that Johnson has brought together the MCU’s mighty Kevin Feige and executives of Warner Bros. to talk about it.

Richtman couldn’t say what happened at this meeting, but I think we can dream, since with the multiverse being explored in both universes, it wouldn’t be any force to carry out this long-awaited crossover by fans. But what about you, what do you think of all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

