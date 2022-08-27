The filmmaker is currently involved with the new Fantastic Four movie for Marvel Studios

Matt Shakman Unexpectedly Leaves Star Trek 4 Directing

Although the ways of Matt Shakman look promising after the filmmaker is set as the director of Fantastic Fourthe fans of Star Trek shouldn’t be too happy, as the director has dropped out of the fourth film in the intergalactic franchise.

In development for a few years, the famous filmmaker responsible for projects like Wandavisionhad been chosen by the paramount to be in front of the long-awaited feature film, which until then, remains with all its details a secret. Now, the film goes on without a representative to take over it.

According to new information from the The Hollywood Reporter, the output of Matt Shakman from the direction of Star Trek 4it happened “due to scheduling problems”since the director is now taking over the future film of the marvel studios. The search for a new filmmaker to take on the project will begin.”immediately”.

Learn more about the fourth Star Trek movie

Bringing the Enterprise team back together, paramount seeks to reunite great names like Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana and John Cho. Unfortunately, the feature film will not feature Chris Hemsworth as George Kirk, as the actor left the project in 2019.

Still without an official title defined, Star Trek 4 is still scheduled to open for December 22, 2023.

