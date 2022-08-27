Maycon returns to the second semifinal against Fluminense? See Corinthians planning | Corinthians

Corinthians plans to have midfielder Maycon enter, at the end of next week, a new stage in the recovery of the fracture he suffered in the second toe of his left foot. However, despite the advance, the presence of the player in the return duel of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, against Fluminense, is unlikely.

After a 2-2 draw at Maracanã last Wednesday, people from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will face each other again on September 15, at Neo Química Arena.

Maycon is immobilized at the injury site and cannot step on the ground. He was allowed to do strength training at the gym, including lower limbs, but with limitations.

At the end of next week, when it will be one month after the fracture, the player will start working with partial load. At this stage, he will not be reinstated to the other athletes in the squad.

Only later, with the complete consolidation of the fracture, will Maycon be allowed to work with the ball. Finally, he will have to gain pace of play and physical conditioning before he is fully fit to play.

Corinthians shirt number 5 was injured in the first half of the match against Flamengo, in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, on August 2nd. Since then, he has lost five team games.

In Maycon’s absence, Argentine Fausto Vera gained space and played in all of Timão’s matches.

Renato Augusto reaffirms his role at Corinthians after injury

Until the duel against Fluminense, Corinthians will have two free weeks for training. During this period, he will play three games and will not need to travel. The team will face Bragantino and Inter, at Neo Química Arena, and São Paulo, at Morumbi.

The club wants to take advantage of this “breath” in the calendar to recover players and empty the medical department.

In the last match, in addition to Maycon, coach Vítor Pereira could not count on: Giuliano (bronchitis), Rafael Ramos (transition from the medical department to the field), Raul Gustavo (pain in the adductor muscle of the right thigh) and Júnior Moraes and Roni (right knee pain).

