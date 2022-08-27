Messages sent in a WhatsApp group result in an INDEMNIFICATION of BRL 2,000; understand the case

Currently, one of the main means of communication among the population is WhatsApp. The application has gained space in the lives and mobile devices of a considerable portion of society.

That’s because it provides a quick way to chat, join groups and even make audio and video calls. However, because it is something available online, many people believe that what is said cannot be analyzed. But that’s not how the process works.

Legal issues on WhatsApp

Recently, a person went through a rather unpleasant situation. An employee was respected by co-workers after having a private video posted in one of the company’s groups on the WhatsApp platform.

The footage from the recording shows the employee of a packer at a lime industry dancing in a leisurely moment, in the region of Belo Horizonte.

The victim explained that after the video was published on the company’s group, he began to receive several comments with jocular content and embarrassing messages such as “faggot” and “faggot”.

understand the case

He also explained to the authorities that the video appeared on the platform during February 6, 2020. In it, it is possible to observe the employee appearing. The day after the jokes and unpleasant comments began to occur steadily.

Witnesses confirmed that other people mocked the employee and asked him to dance “Na mouth of the bottle” while singing the song by the group É o Tchan.

Another important point to mention is that the worker took his complaints to the company’s superiors about how the insults were getting in the way and making him uncomfortable. However, no action was taken. However, the institution denies this issue.

About compensation

According to the person responsible for the case 2nd Labor Court of the city of Pedro Leopoldo, Juliana Campos Ferro Lage, the reason was given by the employee. The expert declared that the oral evidence and also the confirmation of the witnesses made the judge hit the gavel for this decision.

In addition, she still considered the allegation about the company’s omission to be true. She also commented that the event generated several moral damages against the rights and honor of man.

Now, the people involved in the situation as well as the company must pay the compensation to the employee. He will receive the sum of R$ 2 thousand. The process is already in the execution phase, since there will be no further appeal by the parties.

