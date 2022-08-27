Nando Reis announces show in the metaverse; access depends on the purchase of an NFT

Nando Reis is not just a successful singer, songwriter and musician on the Brazilian scene. The composer of “where have i been” and “All Star” is also a huge cryptocurrency enthusiast. So much so that in June of this year he created the Nando Reis Wallet. It is a digital wallet where you can buy NFTs and participate in a rewards program.

Another important step that the artist took in this cryptocurrency universe was the creating your own metaversecreatively named NandoVerso. On this platform, people (through their avatars) will be able to visit virtual photo galleries, movie theaters and concert spaces. IS in the day August 31st the first show will be held in NandoVerso.

Celebrating 22 years of album release

The artist will use his own platform to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the album’s release For When the Rainbow Meets the Pot of Gold. This was Nando Reis’ second solo work. The album was recorded in Seattle and features remarkable tracks such as “All Star”, “No Recreio” and “Relicário”.

Registered users will be able to watch, on August 30, the documentary Steel Strings – In Search of the Pot of Gold. Directed by Raimo Benedetti, the work tells the story of recording the record. The next day there will be the show at NandoVerso. The presentation will be broadcast from Bar Opinião, located in Porto Alegre.

Another attraction is that the show will have the participation of the original band. That is, the same members who recorded the album in Seattle 22 years ago. Check the training:

Nando Reis – vocals and guitar

Walter Villaça – guitar

Fernando Nunes – double bass

Barrett Martin – drums

Alex Veley – keyboard

The show will also have the special participation of Peter Buck, one of the founders of the iconic band REM About the presentation, Nando Reis said the following:

“I’m very happy and flattered to be able to look back at the classic lineup of the record, which was recorded in Seattle. The album is elementary and substantial for me, because it contains songs that have been immortalized in my work.”.

How to participate

To watch both the documentary and the show, you need to register at Nado Reis Wallet and buy the NFT “NandoVerso Experience”. It costs US$ 5 (about R$ 25).

However, if you are not very familiar with this universe of cryptocurrencies but are a fan of Nando Reis, know that the show will also take place in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in person.