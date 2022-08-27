Neil Gaiman, the creator of Sandman says that Marvel turned down his project

Disclosure

The writer and producer Neil Gaimancurrently the producer of the Netflix series Sandman, stated that he had a project turned down by Marvel Studios.

According to information from Collider, the writer Gaiman revealed that during a conversation with Kevin Feige at the beginning of the construction of the MCU, Neil proposed a project involving the Doctor Strangeand would be directed by Guillermo del Toro(The Shape of Water).

“Kevin and I have talked a few times over the years about things. I just wish that… although probably I think the way they did it commercially was better than… but I remember in 2007 having minimalist conversations with Kevin Feige about ‘What about Doctor Strange?’ So talking to Guillermo Del Toro, and Guillermo and I having these ideas about Doctor Strange and thinking at the beginning, I started the conversation with Kevin about ‘I could do Doctor Strange with Guillermo.“

Neil said Kevin showed no interest in the project as he wanted to focus on other Marvel characters.

“And basically they said, ‘We just want to focus on the main characters right now. Doctor Strange comes much later. We don’t want to go there.”

Gaiman also revealed details about the Doctor Strange project, in which he would show the origin of the Doctor Stephen around the 1920s or 1930s based on the stories of Steve Ditko (Creator of Doctor Strange).

"There were some cool things about him," my favorite thing about Doctor Strange was the idea of… the only thing we really wanted to do was have his adventures, him becoming an alcoholic and an outcast doctor, all that kind of stuff, happen in the 1990s. from 1920. So the idea is that he went through all of that and the training to become the greatest magician in the world, maybe in the early 30's, late 20's, and he's been living in Greenwich Village for 90 years looking the same in his place, and no one really notices. We kind of liked that idea, and he would be out of time. But other than that, it would have been very Steve Ditko because, you know, he's the best."

A Doctor Strange movie was only produced in 2016, and was directed by Scott Derrickson. The most recent was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and had a change in direction, this time – the film was directed by Sam Raimi.

