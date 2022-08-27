Netflix cancels Resident Evil series after one season

End of the line for the new version of resident Evil that Netflix exhibited now in July.

The platform has decided not to renew the attraction for a second season, reports the website TvLine.

There were 8 episodes for the first year that debuted in the Top 2 of most watched series on the platform in the week of July 11 to 17. There were more than 72 million hours watched worldwide in its opening weekend.

Resident Evil | Review Season 1: Series focuses on the humanity of the characters and leaves the gamer side aside

Based on one of the most successful survival horror games of all time, Resident Evil: The Series tells a new story based on two chronologies: in the first, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker move to New Raccoon City, a mechanical and corporate city that imposes itself on them precisely at the height of their adolescence. As time passes, Jade and Billie realize that the stone jungle is more than that and discover that their father may be hiding dark secrets capable of destroying the world.

In the second chronology, more than ten years later, the Earth has less than 15 million inhabitants and more than 6 billion monsters: people and animals infected by the T-virus. Jade, now 30 years old, struggles to survive in this new world as she is haunted by secrets from the past that involve her sister and father.

Lance Reddick, Ella Balinska, Tetiana Gaidar, Lea Vivier starred in the series.

The first year is available on the platform.

