Many don’t know, but actress Nicole Kidman is Catholic and very God-fearing! She regularly attends church and seeks to ensure that her children follow in her footsteps.

[Leia também: Britney Spears diz que não a deixaram se casar na Igreja Católica e paróquia responde!]

Nicole Kidman goes to mass and confesses that people around her make fun of her faith

“This is how we are raising our children. Keith has his own beliefs, but he comes too. I had a very Catholic grandmother and I was raised praying, so that had a big impact,” Nicole Kidman told Vanity Fair.

“Catholicism guides me. I certainly have a strong belief. I try to go to church regularly and try to go to confession.”

However, on several occasions his friends try to ridicule his beliefs: “Many of my friends make fun of me”she confessed.

About how she lives her faith, Nicole Kidman acknowledges: “I wouldn’t say it’s absolutism, it’s a constant questioning, I’m a willful and fighting woman”.

“For me it is very important not to judge. My father used to say: ‘Tolerance is the most important thing’“, he adds.

In 2018, during an interview with Allure, Kidman opened up about her faith, admitting that she wanted to become a nun before making her big break in film.

“I am spiritual because I absolutely believe in God,” she said. “I liked the idea of ​​becoming a nun. Obviously, I didn’t choose to go down that path, but I was very drawn to it,” recalled Nicole Kidman.

Beautiful testimony! Let’s pray for her and her family!

[Leia também: 15 celebridades que você não sabia que eram católicas]

[Leia também: Tom Cruise quase tornou-se padre, mas foi expulso do seminário]