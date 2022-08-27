Olivia Wilde Asks Shia LaBeouf Not To Give Up ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ In Leaked Images

Leaked video message Olivia Wilde sent to Shia LaBeouf asking him not to leave her new movie Do not worry, dear.

The video’s appearance comes hours after LaBeouf denies being fired from the film.

Wilde gave an interview earlier this week in which he said he fired LaBeouf in 2020 to create a “safe and reliable environment” on set, and claimed her acting process was “not conducive to the mood” she demands in her productions. .

LaBeouf denied this, saying he left willingly because he “couldn’t find time to rehearse” with the other actors.

The video, which LaBeouf allegedly shared with the American publication Variety to support his claims, it was sent several days after he dropped out of Wilde’s film in August 2020.

In it, Wilde can be heard saying, “I feel like I’m not ready to give this up just yet, and I’m also heartbroken and I want to find that out.”

It seems to allude to the tension between LaBeouf and co-star Florence Pugh, adding, “I think this might be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into this moment and if you can make amends, and I respect her point of view, I respect hers, but if you can, what do you think? There is hope?”

The Independent contacted representatives for Wilde and Pugh for comment.

In the upcoming psychological thriller, LaBeouf was originally set to play Jack, the romantic partner of Pugh’s character Alice, but was eventually replaced by Harry Styles.

Shia LaBeouf Denied Olivia Wilde’s Allegation That She Had Fired Him (Getty)

This is just the latest in a series of explosive revelations that have surrounded the film since production began two years ago.

In April, during a screening of the film at CinemaCon, a major entertainment industry event, Wilde (who is currently in a relationship with Styles) received legal documents for the custody of his children with his ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack,” Wilde said of the incident. “It was pretty boring. It shouldn’t have happened.”

Furthermore, baseless rumors of an altercation between Wilde and lead actress Pugh persisted for months. Neither side has commented on the alleged disagreements, but Wilde has repeatedly praised Pugh’s work on set.

“She was really a big supporter of him as someone who was younger on a movie set,” he said of Pugh’s work with Styles. “And he was very supportive of her, as someone who understood that the movie was about her.”

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ (Warner Bros/YouTube)

At another point, Wilde had to deny rumors of a pay gap between Pugh and Styles, with whom he began a relationship during the filming process.

Styles was said to be “earning three times as much” as Pugh. Wilde vehemently denied this and said Variety in an email that the suggestion “bowed” her.

“I’m a woman who’s been in this business for 20 years, and it’s something I’ve fought for for myself and others, particularly as a director,” she wrote in an email to the magazine. “There is nothing true to these allegations.”

Earlier this month, Pugh spoke out against some reactions to the film’s trailer, in which Jack (Styles) can be seen performing oral sex on his character, Alice.

She stated that she would not comment on the film’s sex scenes during the press screening.

“Obviously, by the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that,” he said. harper’s bazaar. “That’s not what I’m going to discuss because [esta película es] bigger and better than that. And the people who made it are bigger and better than that.”

It is foreseen that Do not worry, dear hits UK cinemas on September 23.