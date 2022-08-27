Olivia Wilde Is Impressed With Harry Styles’ Performance In Don’t Worry Honey: “I Was Out Of Body”

the director of Do not worry, dear (Don’t Worry Darling), Olivia Wildewas surprised by the intense performance of Harry Styles in your movie. Wilde said in an interview with Rolling Stone that Styles made everyone gasp.

The moment came during the shooting of a scene in which Styles’ character, Jack, receives a promotion from the company he works for, but had to go through an ordeal first.

“It’s a strange scene, full of fascist references and a disturbing amount of male anger. The scene required him to stand on stage with Frank (Chris Pine) and sing his creepy catchphrase: ‘Whose world is it? Our!” repeatedly. Dark as hell. But Harry took it to another level. He was so focused in the moment that he started shouting the lines to the crowd, in that primal roar, which was far more intense than anything we expected from the scene.” “The cameraman followed him as he walked around the stage like some kind of wild animal. We were all gaping at the monitor. I think even Harry was surprised by this. Those are the best moments for an actor – when you are completely out of your body.”

Wilde’s comments suggest that Styles is doing his best as an actor, and that audiences can expect big moments from him in this film.

Styles is best known for his singing career, and was part of the group One Direction before going solo. As an actor he appeared in films such as eternal and Dunkirkhe is also in My Policemanwhich debuts this year.

Relationship

After the start of recording Do not worry, dearHarry Styles and Olivia Wilde were clicked together by the press on several occasions.

Still for Rolling Stone, both Styles and Wilde talked about the difficulties that arose when some fans used social media to condemn their relationship.

“It’s obviously a hard feeling to feel like being around me means you’re on the rescue of a Twitter corner or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to go into it if it was going to hurt people like that,” Styles vented.

“What I don’t understand about the cruelty you’re mentioning is that this kind of toxic negativity is the antithesis of Harry and everything he puts in there. I personally don’t believe hateful energy defines their fan base. Most of them are true champions of kindness,” Wilde said.

Do not worry, dear is scheduled to hit theaters on September 23. The film follows a housewife whose perfect life is shaken after discovering a disturbing fact.

In addition to Wilde and Styles, the film’s cast includes Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne and Douglas Smith.

