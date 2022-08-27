‘Only Murders in the Building’: Creator Reveals Why [SPOILER] missed out on season 2

In an interview with deadlinethe co-creator John Hoffman revealed why the character Oscar Torres (Aaron Dominguez) did not return for season 2 of ‘Only Murders in the Building‘.

“I love actor Aaron Dominguez, but we decided we didn’t want to see Mabel develop a relationship where there’s a strong traumatic bond. With everything the Oscars have been through, we felt her departure made sense.”

he completes, “I believe Oscar and Mabel are still in touch. And I’m not saying there’s no chance of him returning to the show, because he’s a part of her life.”

The character was briefly mentioned in the second episode, with Mabel declaring that they decided to just remain friends. Afterwards, the character Selena Gomez ended up getting involved with Alice (Dear Delevingne).

In Brazil, it is shown on the platform of Star+.

The plot follows three strangers who share an obsession with the true crime genre and who suddenly find themselves involved in a real-life crime. When a gruesome death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio – made up of Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) – begins to suspect murder and uses his knowledge of true crime to investigate the case. But it doesn’t take long for the trio to realize that an assassin may be living among them and that they are therefore in danger. Now, they’ll have to race to decipher the clues and discover the truth – before it’s too late.

The series was created by Martin and John Hoffman.

