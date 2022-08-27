Palmeiras has a new ‘final’ and Fluminense sees a golden chance

The spotlight of the Brazilian Championship, in this round, will be focused on the match between Fluminense and Palmeiras, today (27), at 19:00 (Brasília time) at Maracanã. In the duel between leader and vice-leader, the hosts have a golden chance to put pressure on the fight for the top of the table, while Verdão will face a new “final” and seek to maintain a comfortable distance at the tip.

The Tricolor, with 41 points, lived a crescent in the tournament under the command of Fernando Diniz and reached the first squad after overtaking clubs that, until then, it was believed that they would make better campaigns. Palmeiras, with 49, was already pointed out as one of the favorites and has been in first place uninterruptedly since the beginning of June.

After a first semester with oscillations between frustrations and joys, Fluminense contradicted initial predictions and, little by little, placed itself as one of the candidates to win the cup. During this period, the Laranjeiras team perfected the so-called “Dinizismo” and came to be appointed as the one who practices the best football in the country, with praise even from Neymar.

Now, the Tricolor aims to succeed in a mission that direct opponents have not been able to. When they were in second place, Corinthians and Flamengo could not beat Palmeiras, who triumphed in the classic and drew with Rubro-Negro.

“We have Palmeiras, which is a decisive game for us. We know they are a very strong opponent, very well trained. The most consistent team in South America. We know what lies ahead, play at the limit, seek to correct the mistakes we had and play a good game on Saturday”, said Diniz, after the draw with Corinthians, last Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil.

One of Flu’s weapons in an attempt to win the positive result is striker Germán Cano, the Brazilian’s top scorer, who has 12 goals. In addition, it has the experience of some names, such as goalkeeper Fábio and midfielder Ganso.

While the Cariocas have a decisive situation to not let Palmeiras “escape”, Abel Ferreira’s men are not experiencing an unprecedented scenario, on the contrary. It will be the third consecutive round with this scope and they aim to maintain regularity in this type of confrontation. Team to be “hunted” in the Brazilian, Verdão had no commitments in the middle of the week – said goodbye to the Copa do Brasil in the quarterfinals – and is divided between the national competition and Libertadores, a tournament in which it is in the semifinals.

Despite the decisive tone that the games gained in the most recent rounds, Abel maintains the discourse that he does not look at the classification and emphasizes that the Brazilian will only be defined after the last game.

“For me, the championship will be decided on the last round. I don’t look much at classification, I go into each game to win. We had a difficult sequence, but it was also difficult for our opponents. what is our standard. [Fluminense] It’s a team with a great coach and we know it’s at their house, but that doesn’t change the way we play. A good mix between experienced and young players, with an excellent coach”, pointed out the coach, after the equality with Fla.

But it is a fact that beating the vice-leader for the third time in a row will inflate the already well-resolved confidence in Palmeiras from a moral point of view. And from a numerical point of view, it can allow Verdão to open up to 11 points from the second place in the competition.

DATASHEET:

FLUMINENSE x PALMEIRAS

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 24th round

Date and time: August 27, 2022 (Saturday), at 19:00 (Brasilia time)

Place: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa / SC)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; André, Nonato and Goose; Matheus Martins, Arias and Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz

PALM TREES: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga and Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira