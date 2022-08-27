Palmeiras hires Grêmio defender; Player fine is 50 million euros

Palmeiras continues to reinforce its main team and the base categories. Alviverde’s objective is to hire young talents and focus on preparing for the future. This time, defender Ary Garcia, 18, was the target.

Ary was considered one of the biggest promises of Grêmio’s youth categories. The gaucho club stipulated a fine of 50 million euros (R$ 247 million). The termination has already appeared in the IDB, as well as its official transfer to palm trees.

In addition to having defended Grêmio, Ary Garcia has consecutive calls for the Brazilian youth team.

Technical commission will accompany boy

Like other under-20 reinforcements, the defender will be closely monitored by the main coaching staff. Abel Ferreira will monitor the athlete’s performance.

The arrival of Ary Garcia is considered a ‘seed of the future’. Like Naves, the club wants to attract new athletes for the professional future. The idea is to spend less and less on external reinforcements.

This Saturday, Fluminense x Palmeiras play at Maracanã for the Brasileirão.

