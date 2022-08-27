Palmeiras loses two holders for the Libertadores semifinals against Athletico-PR

Considered the most difficult obstacle for Flamengo on the way to the third championship in America, Palmeiras suffered two important blows this Friday (26). Alviverde lost two holders for the semifinal games against Athletico-PR.

Conmebol released the penalties for Danilo and Gustavo Scarpa, who were expelled in the quarter-final return match against Atlético-MG. The attacking midfielder was punished with a game of suspension and will not face the red-black paranaense in the first game, this Tuesday (30), in Curitiba.

The young midfielder received a two-game suspension and will only play for Palmeiras again if the team reaches the final, on October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. Neither of the two punishments can be appealed, as Conmebol has only one sentencing court.

Alviverde is looking for its third straight cup, fourth overall. See the bids that caused the expulsions.

Flamengo needs to go through Velez to face Palmeiras or Athletico in the final

While Palmeiras will face Athletico-PR in one of the semifinals, Flamengo will face Velez Sarsfield in two games for the other spot. Rubro-Negro is also looking for its third final in four seasons.

The Most Beloved wants the third championship, to equal the three-time champions Grêmio, Palmeiras, Santos and São Paulo. In 2021, Flamengo took the runner-up, as they lost to Palmeiras in the final, 2-1.

