Pérez takes the lead at the end of the last Belgian GP practice | formula 1

The last free practice for the Belgian GP was less busy than usual, but Sergio Pérez made sure to shake things up at the end. With the clock down, the Mexican recorded a time of 1m45s047, the best time of the weekend, taking the lead in the session.

Max Verstappen was ahead, improved his time on the last fast lap, but was overtaken by his teammate. Second best time for the current champion, who made 1m45s184. Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, closed the top 3 with a time of 1:45.824.

The first third of FP3 had both Alfa Romeos at the top: Guanyu Zhou set the best time with 1m47s795, followed by Valtteri Bottas with 1m47s922. Max Verstappen was ninth and Sergio Pérez was tenth.

– Mercedes worries about big disadvantage to RBR and Ferrari

– F1 2022 calendar: see race days and times for the season

1 of 4 Pérez took the lead at the end of the last practice session of the Belgian GP — Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images Pérez took the lead at the end of the last practice session of the Belgian GP – Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari waited nearly 30 minutes to put its two cars on the track. When he finally established a fast lap, Carlos Sainz climbed to the first position with the best time of training so far: 1m46s461. Charles Leclerc, in turn, set the second best lap with a time of 1m46s890.

After passing through the pits, Sergio Pérez returned to the track and did a 1m45s972 on the soft tyres, taking the top spot. 20 minutes from the checkered flag, Max Verstappen recorded the best time of the weekend: 1m45s480, with a 0s4 advantage over his teammate.

With nine minutes to go, Leclerc escaped the track at the entrance of Turn 12, walked through the gravel and touched the guardrail. The race direction installed a red flag and maintained the stoppage, despite the pilot having returned to the track without problems. The workout restart was released with four minutes left on the clock.

– See the updated ranking of drivers and teams in F1 2022

2 of 4 Leclerc escaped the track at turn 12 at Spa-Francorchamps — Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images Leclerc escaped the track at Turn 12 at Spa-Francorchamps — Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Max Verstappen underwent an evaluation by the stewards for failing to slow down under one of the yellow flags, but management ruled that no penalty was necessary.

In the final seconds of the session, the reigning F1 champion improved his own lead time (1m45s184). Sergio Pérez then recorded his lap of 1m45s047 after the flag and took the lead in the last training session at Spa.

George Russell was the best placed Mercedes, in sixth position, with 1m46s071. Lewis Hamilton finished eighth when he set his time of 1’46.769, but was overtaken and ended the session 12th.

3 of 4 Result of the third free practice for the Belgian GP — Photo: F1 Result of the third free practice for the Belgian GP — Photo: F1

The qualifying for the Belgian F1 GP takes place this Saturday at 11 am. The ge monitors in real time.