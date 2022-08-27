Phil Spencer: Mobile games are one of the main reasons for buying Activision Blizzard

He says he lacks “capacity” in creating these games on Xbox

The mobile platform is the largest in the world when it comes to games, and that was one of the reasons that led Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard. In an interview with Bloomberg, Phil Spencer said the company doesn’t have a lot of “creative capability” in creating mobile games.

“When we think about what we are capable of doing today and where we need to go, the biggest gaming platform on the planet is mobile. One and a half billion people play on mobile,” said the head of Xbox.

“And I think, with regret and like Microsoft, that it’s not a place that we have a native platform. In games, coming from console and PC, we don’t have a lot of creative capacity that led us to create successful mobile games.” Spencer.

He comments that, having been in this business for a long time, he knows who is able and who is not able to create what Microsoft needs. “One thing about the video game space is, if you’ve been in it for a long time, you know most of the creators out there, so you kind of know who could be a good choice in terms of what we’re trying to do.”

Mobile and PC are Microsoft’s focus

Phil Spencer emphasizes that Activision Blizzard’s ability to create games for mobile and PC is one of the main reasons for the merger between the companies.

“We really started discussions, internally at least, about Activision Blizzard talking about the capabilities that Blizzard has on mobile and PC. Those were the two things that really caught our interest,” explains Spencer.

Activision Blizzard is the owner of the mobile hit Candy Crush, developed by the King studio. The game, along with Farm Heroes, also mobile and from the same developer, were responsible for generating more than US$ 680 million in the second quarter of this year, surpassing the numbers that Diablo Immortal and Call of Duty Mobile did together.

Within that period, more than US$830 million was generated directly from these securities. This is equivalent to 51% of the amount collected by the company, that is, the biggest slice of Activision Blizzard’s profit comes from mobile games.

The acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft is still undergoing approvals in different regulatory bodies around the world. Only Saudi Arabia has approved the acquisition so far.

Via: VGC Source: Bloomberg