Pirates of the Caribbean veteran working on script for new movie

One of the biggest movie hits, Pirates of the Caribbean has been promising its sixth film for more than five years. But behind the scenes at Disney, little has been heard about the film, which appears to be far from becoming a reality.

Nonetheless, Jerry Bruckheimerone of the franchise’s producers revealed some news about the feature.

In an interview with Comic Book, Bruckheimer commented that Disney is working on a script for the film, stating that an original writer for the film is also on the team.

“I’m really excited, it’s going to be great. We are working on the script. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping to write it. He has a great command of the characters,” said Bruckheimer.

It was Ted Elliot who helped to weave much of the foundation and personality of Captain Jack Sparrow, the protagonist played by Johnny Depp. While Jerry Bruckheimer debuted in the franchise acting as one of the producers.

Johnny Depp will return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Though Bruckheimer didn’t touch on the subject, Depp’s return to the Disney franchise it is unlikely.

Following the allegations of domestic violence, made by the actress Amber Heard in 2018, Johnny Depp was fired and work on a sixth film began with a new lead in mind.

Recently, Amber Heard was found guilty of defamation, in a lawsuit filed by Depp, and rumors indicating that Disney would be willing to rehire the actor, began to circulate on the internet.

However, in that same trial, Depp stated that he would not return for a new film. Pirates of the Caribbean per “Nothing in this world.” In fact, Depp’s team made a point of denying several rumors that the actor would return to the franchise, earning a fee of US$ 300 million.

Finally, so far, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 It still hasn’t got a preview for its debut.

