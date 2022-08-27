Player who killed ex-girlfriend has already campaigned against femicide
Giovanni Padovani is named as the author of the murder of 56-year-old Alessandra Matteuzzi. The football player would have hit his ex-girlfriend with hammers and even used a baseball bat. However, a year before the crime, the athlete participated in a fight against gender violence, which includes femicide.
In November, while playing for ASD Troina, which currently plays in the fourth division of Italian football, Padovani joined a club campaign. He used the words “Troina says no to gender violence” and “stop violence against women”. The athlete even went further and captioned a publication with the phrase: “no to violence against women”.
0
The football player was arrested last Friday (26/8) accused of killing Alessandra Matteuz. The crime would have happened last Tuesday (23/8). The 27-year-old man reportedly hit the woman with hammers and blows in the building where she lived in Bologna, Italy. At the time of the attack, the victim’s sister, Stefania, heard the aggressions.
Although the police action was quick and Alessandra arrived at the hospital alive, she did not survive her injuries. According to local media, Padovani even used a baseball bat and a wrought-iron bench to hit his ex-girlfriend who was coming home when she was approached.
The couple’s relationship lasted about a year and ended in January 2022. At the end of July, the woman filed a complaint against the former Sancataldese player for stalking. In addition, she would also have alerted neighbors so that he did not have access to the building where he lived.
