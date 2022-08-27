PRF arrests gang on BR-324 and recovers stolen cell phones in store

Photo: PRF

The Federal Highway Police arrested at the end of this morning (26), five members of a gang responsible for theft of commercial establishments. The arrests took place in a stretch of the Simões Filho municipality.

The incident began when the PRF received information that a white Gol vehicle was involved in a robbery at a store in the municipality of Santa Bárbara, in the interior of Bahia. According to the complaint, the vehicle would have fled along the highway towards the capital.

Promptly, the PRFs managed to intercept the car for a detailed inspection.

The occupants of the vehicle were unusually nervous and, after an investigation and interviews with the men, it was discovered by the team that they were the robbers.

During the personal search and search inside the car, the police found a simulacrum gun, a knife and various electronic devices such as tablets and smartphones.

The occurrence was presented to the police authority on duty at the Civil Police Station, to formalize the appropriate procedures.

