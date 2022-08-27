Producer announces return of “Friday the 13th” in 2023







Photo: Disclosure / Paramount / Modern Popcorn

The “Friday the 13th” franchise could come back to life in 2023. At least that’s what director Sean Cunningham promises, who signed the 1980 classic that gave rise to the franchise and produced every movie in which Jason Voorhees murdered campers – and astronauts – unsuspecting ever since.

On his official Cameo page (a social network where celebrities can shoot videos for fans), Cunningham introduces himself as the “director and producer of the seminal horror film ‘Friday the 13th’, which created the iconic villain Jason Voorhees”. He adds: “The film has grown into a franchise that already comprises 12 chapters, with a 13th scheduled for next year.”

Jason hasn’t killed anyone since 2009, when Marcus Nispel (“Conan the Barbarian”) directed a reboot starring Jared Padalecki. Cunningham also produced this film, which made $91 million at the worldwide box office and discouraged Paramount from investing in a sequel.

To complicate matters, in 2018 the screenwriter of the original feature, Victor Miller, regained the rights to its story. The decision faced an appeal from Cunningham, but in any case, the greatest symbol of the franchise is not part of the screenwriter’s rights. The adult version of Jason Voorhees, who wears a hockey mask and sharp machete, only started to disembowel those camping in Crystal Lake in the second film in the franchise. And that leaves the situation tangled up, with no legal clarity on who is entitled to what in the franchise.

By the way, the fact that the villain of the first film is Jason’s mother became a famous prank in the movie “Scream” (1996), when Drew Barrymore misses the question: “who is the killer of ‘Friday the 13th’? “.