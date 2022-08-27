Punishments open chance for squires vs Mercedes in Spa – Formula 1 News

Formula 1’s return for the second half of the 2022 season has come amid announcements, but also a glimpse of the teams’ strategies for the final nine stages. Many people took advantage of the speedy Spa-Francorchamps to promote the exchange of elements of the power unit (some of the transmission as well). And with almost everyone hanging, the solution is to comply with the penalties for exceeding the limits of engine change in a place with less problematic overtaking points, as in the case of the Belgian track. But what makes it all the better is that the two title contenders are on that sanctioned list: Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc will start from the bottom of the grid on Sunday – the pair will still be joined by Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas and Mick Schumacher. Therefore, there is a beautiful opportunity for squires and whoever else is in a position to take advantage of the cue, albeit with reservations.

It’s worth noting here that the reigning champion had one of the best Fridays of the year in Belgium. Red Bull has worked hard on the RB18’s setup to find a proper compromise between top speed and downforce. It was interesting to notice that the Taureans changed the setup between the two sessions. In the first, the best thing about the bull’s car prevailed: straight-line performance. But it’s not enough in Spa, so in the afternoon, the option was for more downforce – hence the faster splits in the second sector. Even so, the red-taureans follow faster in a straight line.

The Dutchman still knew better how to better understand the behavior of tires at low temperatures. This is important because Red Bull has suffered from cold weather before, but now it looks like Max has been able to find the right performance window, possibly because of the downforce. Also, in a single lap, the performance was frightening. verstappen imposed itself with almost 0s9 on top of Leclerc – although it is essential to look at it in perspective: after all, it is still only Friday in Spa.

“We saw how we can make the best possible adjustment to the car and I could tell, as soon as I left, that he has a good set-up”, said the championship leader. “We just needed to find a little balance, but overall I liked everything from the first practice, that’s positive”, added Max, who needed just one lap in qualifying pace (before the rain) to set the best time. of FP2 in 1min45s507.

The balance that the #1 rider cited also has to do with race preparation – the wet track at the end of the second session limited race simulations, but the Dutchman showed a consistent pace. Within the rules and taking into account the world of penalties, it is very likely that Verstappen will stand out and move away from the last rows. Still, he will have a compact block to overcome. So the compromise between grip, downforce and straight-line speed seems fundamental.

Ferrari also thinks that way in Spa. Leclerc will have to deal with traffic on the first few laps, so the Italians have focused on improving the F1-75’s aerodynamic efficiency, as well as providing straight-line speed. Powered by a new engine, which has undergone an overhaul of the hybrid elements, the idea is to try once again to get Taureans into their comfort zone.

In this sense, Leclerc will have sufficient resources. Even though the rain got in the way of qualifying and race rehearsals, the Italian team tried everything. The Monegasque showed performance, while Carlos Sainz was even better. “Low-fuel pace looks bad, but high-fuel pace is fine. We’ll keep working and we’ll try to make progress through the night. We didn’t focus on qualifying pace because it would be useless, so we’re focused on race speed to climb the field,” analyzed Leclerc.

But if Verstappen and Leclerc already have the race compromised at Spa, the penalties end up opening space for teammates, who will have the mission to lead Red Bull and Ferrari. It is a most tempting opportunity. And in that scenario, Sainz was better than Sergio Pérez. The Spaniard commanded FP1 and worked hard on the race pace in the afternoon. “I’m confident that we know where to find the rhythm for tomorrow and, on the long stints, we’re doing well, so I think we’re in good shape for the rest of the weekend,” said Carlos.

The Mexican faced a hydraulic problem in the rear wing during the second practice, which caused him to lose track time. “We didn’t have pace today, part of that was due to the track conditions, but also because of a problem with the rear wing, which required us to stop for a little while, but we soon resolved it. Our track time was not ideal,” he said.

Saturday promises a very different climate for the definition of the grid. The rain that was present in both sessions will probably not show, which will allow for a higher temperature. And therein lies the hope of Mercedes. Yes, the Germans don’t have any punishment – ​​at least not yet – to carry out, and they’re certainly eyeing the chance ahead. However, Silver Friday was not the easiest.

Also testing parts, setup and tyres, the pair stayed away from the top of the table. However, it is always important to remember: the squad has faced complicated free practices, but which, almost always, turn into strong weekends over the course of the days. “We weren’t able to learn much from the long stints on the track, due to the conditions. We put on the hard tires in the second session, which was particularly difficult. But the medium compounds did reasonably well in FP1. There is clearly an opportunity with the number of cars that will be penalized, but we still need to find the pace if we want to take advantage of that,” admitted Andrew Shovlin, the Mercedes track engineer.

Lewis Hamilton thinks Mercedes still have a lot of work to do at Spa (Photo: Mercedes)

“Our one-lap performance clearly needs some attention. Neither of the two drivers felt comfortable with the soft tire and we’re probably not getting it in the right window here.”

The case is that the cold doesn’t marry very well with the W13, which likes the heat more. Prayers must be answered tomorrow. The weather forecast in Spa does not point to rain for tomorrow. The sun shines in the Ardennes and the maximum temperature reaches 22ºC. So, this will be the scenario for an unprecedented dispute in 2022: without the favorites, the Belgian race can follow a dispute between the squires and a Mercedes looking for the first victory of the year.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Belgian GP. On Saturday, the third free practice is scheduled for 8 am (GMT-3). Later, sorting starts at 11am.

