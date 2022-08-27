Rain in Pakistan leaves 1,200 dead; watch flood videos – News









Pakistani authorities said on Saturday (27) that the storms that have been ravaging the country in recent days have already caused more than 1,200 deaths. At least 30 million people were affected by the rains that hit the Asian nation.

According to the Provincial and National Authority for Disaster Management (PDMA and NDMA), 10 million Pakistanis are homeless. About 1 million homes were swept away by the rains that made river levels rise to historic levels.







The worst flood ever in Pakistan happening right now.

33 thousand people affected.

784% above normal rainfall. This video is shocking.

Watch the buildings getting taken out.  pic.twitter.com/8f2lbRFQH7 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 27, 2022





The storms also killed around 800,000 animals, including herds and pets. More than 40 dams failed after not being able to withstand the force of the water brought by the rains.











In addition to displacing millions of people, strong river currents have led to the collapse of more than 200 bridges across Pakistan, directly impacting population displacement and the arrival of land aid to storm victims.











Pakistan’s historic monsoon rains and floods have affected more than 30 million people in recent weeks, the country’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman said, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.





