realme C30: basic cell phone gets official launch date in Brazil

realme has just confirmed the launch date of its new basic cell phone in the national market. As announced on his Twitter this Friday (26), the realme C30 will be released next Tuesday, August 30th in Brazil. Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer will bring the entry-level model without much fanfare to the country’s retail.
Fulfilling its predictions, the cheapest model in its portfolio should arrive in two of its three color options at Brazilian stores — black and green, as the official poster suggests. The company did not confirm the suggested price of the realme C30 in Brazil, but it is worth remembering that the “basicão” arrived in India with prices starting at 7,499 rupees (~R$479).
Its extremely affordable price is justifiable. The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. A teardrop notch houses its 5 MP front camera.
The rear – which embraces the visual identity of realme – houses a single 8 MP camera. Under the hood, the smartphone works with the Unisoc T612, a platform with an 8-core CPU with a maximum frequency of 1.8 GHz and a Mali-G57 GPU. In India, there are 2GB and 3GB RAM versions with 32GB expandable storage with Micro SD card.
Other specs include its 5,000 mAh battery, which should guarantee good autonomy to low-power hardware; headphone port with P2 pattern; and Android 11 running under the realme UI Go Edition UI.
Do you intend to buy the C30? What is your assessment of the brand’s devices? Comment!
(Updated Aug 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM)