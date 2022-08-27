realme C30: basic cell phone gets official launch date in Brazil

realme has just confirmed the launch date of its new basic cell phone in the national market. As announced on his Twitter this Friday (26), the realme C30 will be released next Tuesday, August 30th in Brazil. Apparently, the Chinese manufacturer will bring the entry-level model without much fanfare to the country’s retail.

Fulfilling its predictions, the cheapest model in its portfolio should arrive in two of its three color options at Brazilian stores — black and green, as the official poster suggests. The company did not confirm the suggested price of the realme C30 in Brazil, but it is worth remembering that the “basicão” arrived in India with prices starting at 7,499 rupees (~R$479).