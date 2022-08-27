Saint Augustine: the lover of pleasures who, converted, became one of the greatest thinkers in history

  • Edison Veiga
  • From Bled (Slovenia) to BBC News Brazil

Part of 17th century canvas depicting Saint Augustine

Credit, Public domain

“Lord, grant me chastity and continence, but not yet.” This sentence, which appears in the autobiographical book ‘Confessions’, says a lot about the two phases of the life of Saint Augustine (354-430), a character born in what is now Algeria who had a life full of worldly pleasures until he ended up, converted to Christianity , becoming a great philosopher and theologian.

“St Agostinho has great importance not only in the history of the Church, but in the history of Western thought”, says philosopher and jurist Segundo Azevedo, a scholar of Agostinho’s work and professor at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Ceará (IFCE) .

“Of the holy men of the Church, he was one of those who wrote the most throughout his life”, adds the hagiology scholar Thiago Maerki, a researcher at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and an associate of the Hagiography Society, in the United States.

“He was a great intellectual, one of the greatest the Church has ever known”, emphasizes Maerki.

