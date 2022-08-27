Saint Augustine: the lover of pleasures who, converted, became one of the greatest thinkers in history

Edison Veiga

BBC News Brazil

5 hours ago

Credit, Public domain

“Lord, grant me chastity and continence, but not yet.” This sentence, which appears in the autobiographical book ‘Confessions’, says a lot about the two phases of the life of Saint Augustine (354-430), a character born in what is now Algeria who had a life full of worldly pleasures until he ended up, converted to Christianity , becoming a great philosopher and theologian.

“St Agostinho has great importance not only in the history of the Church, but in the history of Western thought”, says philosopher and jurist Segundo Azevedo, a scholar of Agostinho’s work and professor at the Federal Institute of Education, Science and Technology of Ceará (IFCE) .

“Of the holy men of the Church, he was one of those who wrote the most throughout his life”, adds the hagiology scholar Thiago Maerki, a researcher at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and an associate of the Hagiography Society, in the United States.

“He was a great intellectual, one of the greatest the Church has ever known”, emphasizes Maerki.

In the book ‘Il Santo Del Giorno’, Mario Sgarbossa and Luigi Giovannini highlighted “it is not easy to talk” about the “saint who more than any other has spoken of himself, with sincerity and simplicity”. Certainly an allusion to the book ‘Confessions’, a Christian bestseller to date, in which, as Sgarbossa and Giovannini say, he “bares his soul with sincerity and candor”.

The son of a Catholic mother — later made Saint Monica — and a pagan, Patricio, who would only convert to Christianity on his deathbed, Aurélio Agostinho de Hipona was born in Tagaste, in what is now the city of Souk Ahras, in Algeria.

At the time, the locality was part of the Roman province of Numidia. Everything indicates that his family, considered to be of the high class of such “honorable men”, had Roman citizenship.

Training

The fact is that in childhood he was educated in Latin and, at the age of 11, he ended up being taken to a school about 30 kilometers from his hometown, where he learned literature and customs typical of Roman civilization. There he had access to classic works of philosophy, having contact with authors such as Marco Tulio Cícero (106 BC-43 BC), later credited by Augustine himself as responsible for awakening his interest in the subject.

Credit, Public domain photo caption, Saint Augustine, on canvas from the 17th century

At the age of 17, Agostinho left for Carthage, in what is now Tunisia, to study rhetoric. Raised within Christian principles, due to his maternal education, it was there that he ended up taking positions contradictory to the faith.

He embraced Manichaeism as a doctrine and, in the company of other young people, began to live in a hedonistic spirit, in search of worldly pleasures. Her group bragged about collecting sexual experiences, enumerating adventures with both women and men.

Augustine got involved with a local girl, but, contrary to what was expected by society, he decided not to marry her. They lived as lovers and had a son, Adeodatus – about whom little is known other than the fact that he died at a young age.

His intellectual training would also end up becoming his breadwinner. At the age of 19 he became a grammar teacher, first in his native Tagaste, then in Carthage.

Ten years later, he decided to found a school in Rome. He believed that here, in the capital of civilization, would be the greatest and brightest minds.

He failed in the endeavor, disappointed with the lack of receptivity of the students. By this time he had already distanced himself from Manichaeism and embraced the ideas of skepticism.

Credit, Public domain photo caption, At a time when the Church had not defined the objective criteria for the canonization of someone, he ended up becoming a saint by popular acclaim.

His reputation as a man of good knowledge spread and he soon got a job as a professor of rhetoric in Mediolano, now Milan.

He was 30 years old and accepted the job. By then, his intellectual career was remarkable. The thorn in his side, however, was his mother, Monica, who continued to pressure him to convert to Christianity.

And this adherence to the faith would come in 386. According to his own account, he was impressed when he came into contact with the life story of Saint Anthony of the Desert (251-356), a hermit who would come to be known as “the father of all monks”. And, in that trance, he would have heard a child’s voice saying “take it, read it”. Augustine interpreted it as an order: he was to pick up the Bible and read the first passage he could find.

It fell precisely on an excerpt from St. Paul’s letter to the Romans, in which the apostle spoke about how the holy scriptures would have the power to transform the behavior of human beings.

“Let us behave with decency, as one who acts in broad daylight, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in sexual immorality and depravity, not in disagreements and envy. On the contrary, put on the Lord Jesus Christ and not premeditate how to satisfy the desires of the flesh,” the passage urges.

He took the message as something for himself. On Easter 387, he was baptized by the bishop of Mediolanus, Aurelius Ambrose (340-397). The following year, in the company of his mother and son, he decided to return to Africa.

Monica, however, died even before boarding. Adeodato would die shortly after the return. Disgusted with the family’s misfortunes, Agostinho decided to sell all the patrimony and donate the money to the poor.

He only kept his house, converted into a monastery.

In 391 he was ordained a priest in Hippo, in the same province of Numidia. Then the convert Augustine allowed himself to use all his erudition in favor of Christianity. He would soon become a great preacher and a great theoretical scholar of the foundations of religion.

A few years later, at the end of the 4th century, he was appointed Bishop of Hippo. Until the end of his life, he devoted himself to preaching, studying and writing, always maintaining a frugal and ascetic style. According to accounts by a bishop who was a contemporary of his, Possidius, he had become a eater who ate little, worked hard, disliked conversations about the lives of others, and was a skilled financial administrator of the works of his community.

The Thinker

From an intellectual point of view, Augustine is responsible for the first great synthesis of Christianity, bringing together the practices of the tradition of the time, comparing them with the scriptures and trying to infer from this a catechetical philosophy. Although the term did not exist at the time, he is considered a great theologian.

He was one of the pioneers to defend that the human being was the perfect junction of two substances, the body and the soul, an understanding that ended up influencing much of the philosophy that would be built from then on.

It also laid the foundations for ecclesiology, proposing that the Church was a single legitimate entity, but that it needed to be understood under two realities. The visible part would be formed by the hierarchical institution and the sacraments; but the invisible part would be constituted by the souls of the practitioners.

“Agostinho de Hipona is characterized by being a frontier thinker. But what does it mean to be a frontier thinker? It is knowing how to reflect in the face of stages in which the political and cultural crisis gives rise to a new moment in history”, points out Azevedo. “Augustinian frontier reflection runs through classical antiquity and provides the sources for thinking about the nascent Christian period.”

The researcher recalls that Augustine was deeply influenced by “Greek philosophical reason, especially Neoplatonism, and Christian revelation with the Pauline letters”.

In this sense, it seems inevitable to compare the two, Augustine and Paul. Both late converts to Christianity. Both dedicated to creating a theoretical foundation for religion.

“There is an association between Paulo and Agostinho and this association is loaded with symbolism, very strong meanings”, explains Maerki. “The two make interpretations, adapting Platonic philosophy to Christianity, influenced by Platonic philosophy.”

“The junction of these two ways of thinking about the world [a filosofia grega e o cristianismo] and reflecting on oneself finds support in Augustine’s restless heart. There is an atmosphere of conjunction and formation of a new way of thinking”, completes Azevedo. “The ancient Greek style of writing finds a link in Christian reflection, when the necessary association of thinking and living.”

The professor emphasizes, however, that it was not just theoretical, but religious practice that made Augustine the saint who would end up being recognized. “He demonstrates this with his life, realizing that thought without action is empty,” he points out.

In this process, the tools of Augustine’s scholarship seem to be the same as those based on his past as a professor of Latin and rhetoric. No wonder he becomes a scholar of the scriptures.

“He was a great lover of the sacred texts, not only in the sense that, after conversion, he lived deeply the so-called biblical truths, but also because he was an assiduous student of the scriptures, proposing biblical interpretations from a more classical rhetoric”, comments Maerki.

“Today, there is a lot of talk about the Bible as a kind of literature, with the field of investigating the Bible from literary theories. Augustine proposed, in his time, something a little close to that”, adds the researcher. “It was a time when the term literature did not exist, but he became interested in the construction of the text, in the interpretation of the text. This affinity for letters draws my attention.”

Azevedo explains that one of the main issues raised by Agostinho was the perception of the concept of will.

“The notion of will was not developed by the Greeks, although Aristotle provides indications to be able to reflect on this notion. In Plato knowledge implies a certain way of acting, so much so that it is perceived that philosophical knowledge in the allegory of the cave implies an action on the part of the philosopher of liberation towards the prisoners”, contextualizes the professor.

Agostinho, in turn, “identifies the will and conditions it to the notion of choice, deliberation”, as detailed by Azevedo. “Ethical action, loving, consists of loving what must be loved in the face of the order of the world”, says Professor Azevedo. “The union between cosmology and Judeo-Christian creation reveals itself in a hierarchical order, in which some goods subsist that must be chosen.”

In other words, for Augustine, the choice would be based on knowledge, “but above all because of the properly human capacity to love”. “Love is a choice”, says Azevedo.

Maerki summarizes this point from some Augustinian premises. The first is that people only love what they know. In this sense, the existence of God would be proved precisely by the love that human beings devote to him – that is, if they do, it is because they know him.

Another idea posted is the search. For Augustine, he seeks nothing but what he loves. That is why the human being, who loves God, would be committed to seeking him.

“He was a saint who wrote a lot and talked a lot about love. He believed that love should be the measure of all things”, summarizes Maerki.

In ‘Confessions’, Augustine states that “my love is my weight: by it I am taken where I am taken”.

“Agostinho teaches today’s human being that it is possible to start over, that there is always the possibility, even with the past”, adds Azevedo. “The present now is a divine gift and the creative possibility of the human being.”

At age 75, he fell ill. He died on August 28, 430. At a time when the Church had not defined objective criteria for the canonization of someone, he ended up becoming a saint by popular acclaim. In 1298, Pope Boniface 8 (1235-1303) gave him the posthumous title of Doctor of the Church.