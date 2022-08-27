Sainz smiles with penalties and inherits pole from F1 Belgian GP – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE BELGIUM F1 GP CLASSIFICATION | briefing

a delay for security repairsa festival of punishments and the first place on the grid of the Formula 1 Belgian GP ended up in better-known hands in the 2022 season. This Saturday (27), at Spa-Francorchamps, the front position did not escape the two main teams on the grid. Max Verstappen was left and was the fastest, but he was punished. Thus, it is Carlos Sainz who takes the lead on Sunday.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

▶️ Discover the GRAND PRIZE channel on Twitch by clicking here!

From the start of qualifying and, in fact, the third free practice had already demonstrated, it was clear that Red Bull had a wide advantage over Ferrari at Spa. In practice, it became clear. Verstappen’s pace was impressive. There was no competition for him, but Sergio Pérez, who was also doing well, did not take advantage of the decisive moment. He was third on the track behind Sainz, who managed to steal a pole for Ferrari.

The pole time on the track was 1min43s665, by Verstappen, an absolute smash. Sainz finished 0s632 behind, distant, but he did what he needed to: beat Pérez. That’s thanks to the first quick lap of Q3, because not even with the help of Charles Leclerc’s vacuum did he improve the lap in the last chance. Luckily, Pérez didn’t either. The Mexican didn’t even receive Max’s attempt to help.

Leclerc was fourth on the track, followed by Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Alexander Albon and Lando Norris. With all the penalties, however, the top-10 on the track at the start will be Sainz, Pérez, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Albon, Daniel Ricciardo, Pierre Gasly, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel.

O BIG PRIZE accompanies LIVE and IN REAL TIME all activities of the Formula 1 Belgian GP. On Sunday, the start is scheduled for 10 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

Max Verstappen was the fastest in the standings (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Paddockast #162: F1 is back! The best — and worst — of the first half of 2022

Check out how the ranking went:

The start of the Formula 1 classification was scheduled for 11:00 GMT [16h de Bruxelas], but this is not what happened in practice. An accident at the preliminary event, a local Porsche Supercup race, damaged the protective barrier. The drivers responsible were Harry King and Howard Blank, but the important thing is that it gave quite a headache. The time had to be pushed by 25 minutes.

To take advantage of the hole in the schedule, Formula 1 had many penalties to pass. The situation was as follows: Valtteri Bottas had a 15-place penalty and a five-place grid penalty, while Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher and Guanyu Zhou had penalties that forced them all to start. at the end of the grid.

That way, regardless of what happened on the track, Bottas would be 14th at the start, while the other six drivers would start between positions 15 and 20 in the order they ended up on the track. The 13 remaining drivers would thus be in the first 13 places.

Alexander Albon advanced to Q2 (Photo: Williams)

Q1 – Verstappen has plenty left and six of those penalized advance to Q2

New time reached and pit lane open. Nicholas Latifi and Mick Schumacher were the first to take to the track, but there was no general rush from the teams. The Canadian did an installation lap and returned to the pits, while Schumacher became the first driver to record a time. Important as Mick had a sensor problem in FP3 and only ran six laps. The car bounced a lot on the track.

Gradually, after the first four minutes, the track was filling up. The two Mercedes did well as did the Ferrari, Red Bull and Alfa Romeo. Now, yes, there was movement. It was also necessary to understand that the laps in Spa are long and, in this way, it would be possible to record time a few times in the classification.

Only with ten minutes to go did the other laps begin to appear. Verstappen walked in 1min44s581 to take the lead. Carlos Sainz stuck in second, while Sergio Pérez appeared 0.8s behind Verstappen, in third. Charles Leclerc was fourth and the two Alpines were behind. Verstappen was left at that moment, with 0s5 of lead.

Mercedes had no peace. Lewis Hamilton was 15th after the first fast lap, while George Russell was slightly better, but only tenth. With no time to waste, they were the first pair to amend a quick second lap: Hamilton moved up to 11th and Russell didn’t even improve on what he had done before.

The track was then virtually empty, with teams preferring to release riders with less than four minutes to go. It was time for a prep lap and a quick one. Red Bull and Ferrari didn’t even come out for the resolution.

Despite the difficulties, Mercedes made progress. Russell moved into fifth place, followed by an impressive Williams’ Alexander Albon and Hamilton. Among those punished with the back of the grid, all advanced. The only one who didn’t pass was the one with the least punishment, Bottas, who walked a little and was last on the track. The starting position does not change, it is 14th place.

The others eliminated from Q1 were Sebastian Vettel, Latifi, Kevin Magnussen and Yuki Tsunoda, who made a mistake and went off the track on the decisive lap. In this way, it was possible to define where they would drop off. The five eliminated would be religiously in the same order, until Bottas. Vettel in tenth, followed by Latifi, Magnussen, Tsunoda and, in the commented 14th place, Bottas.

Charles Leclerc scored the second part of the timing (Photo: Ferrari)

Q2 – Leclerc beats Verstappen, but Red Bull doesn’t even go for the last chance. Albon shines

Unlike Q1, Q2 started with a steady search for the track. Only Leclerc and Ricciardo didn’t leave at first, but the track was full anyway. Hamilton was the first to go out and secured a fast, albeit still high, lap of 1min46s6. It was clear that Mercedes had problems.

Verstappen, on the other hand, made it clear that he would be a clear favorite for pole if he wasn’t penalized. Right off the bat, he clocked 1min44s723. Pérez did well and was only 0s073 behind Max, while he was 0s7 behind. Huge difference between Red Bull and Ferrari.

Again, the track was completely silent after the first few laps. Leclerc complained that Ferrari behaved strangely in some corners, maybe that’s why it still struggled to take the pace out of the car, but that was it. It remained to wait for the final attempts, but Mercedes again appeared in the bubble to qualify.

What would teams do with penalized drivers who still had teammates to help? If the expectation was that they would give a vacuum, that’s not what ended up happening. Perhaps because of the large number of drivers punished, no one wanted to simply open the door voluntarily to lose another five positions.

Verstappen and Pérez didn’t even leave and ended up being beaten by Leclerc, who ran in 1min44s551 and took the lead. Sainz was fourth. Hamilton and Russell, in the end, moved up to fifth through sixth, while the punished Ocon and Norris, respectively seventh and ninth, were better than their teammates. Alonso was eighth, while the impressive Albon was tenth.

This time, Ricciardo, Gasly, Zhou, Stroll and Schumacher were in the elimination zone.

So what you could tell was that Zhou would be 19th and Schumacher would come out in 20th and last place. In front of them, Stroll starts in ninth, while Gasly is eighth and Ricciardo is seventh. It’s complex, but that’s it.

Carlos Sainz controls the front row in Spa (Photo: AFP)

Q3 – Possible poles go bad, Verstappen left and Sainz celebrates

Albon, an unusual Q3 participant with Williams, jumped at the chance to be at this stage and opened the doors, but everyone wanted to leave.

What really drew attention was the punished Leclerc questioning the team on the radio. “What tires are these?”, to which Ferrari replied that it was a mistake. They put new tires on it. Ferrari has already regained its pre-holiday shape, apparently.

Even with new tires, Leclerc caught traffic, made only the fourth time and was 0s888 behind the 1min43s665 recorded by Verstappen. The Dutchman was ahead, with Sainz appearing in second and Pérez in third, 0s8 behind his teammate.

Ocon and Norris followed and had Russell, Albon, Hamilton and Alonso rounding out the list after the first round of fast laps.

Ferrari designed Leclerc’s next exit to give Sainz a vacuum and help in the fight with Pérez. The Mexican wouldn’t have that, because Verstappen didn’t even return for a second stay at the circuit. The blacksmith’s return, however, was terrible. Pérez was missing, who also did not improve. All very strange. Verstappen was the official pole, but it was Sainz who took the lead.

The Q3 order had Verstappen, Sainz, Pérez, Leclerc, Ocon, Alonso, Hamilton, Russell, Albon and Norris. Very different from what the top-10 will be at the start, without Verstappen, Leclerc, Ocon or Norris and with promotions from Ricciardo, Gasly, Stroll and Vettel.

F1 2022, Belgian GP, ​​Spa-Francorchamps, Starting Grid (with penalties):

1 C SAINZ Ferrari 1:44,297 two S PEREZ Red Bull Honda 1:44,462 +0.165 3 F ALONSO alpine 1:45,368 +1,071 4 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:45,503 +1,206 5 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:45,776 +1,479 6 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:45,837 +1,540 7 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:45,767 +1,470 8 P GASLY AlphaTauri Honda 1:45,827 +1,530 9 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:46,611 +2,314 10 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:46,344 +2,047 11 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:46,401 +2,104 12 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:46,557 +2,260 13 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri Honda 1:46,692 +2,395 14 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:47,846 +3,549 15 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Honda P + 20 16 C LECLERC Ferrari P + 20 17 AND OCON alpine P + 20 18 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes P + 20 19 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari P + 20 20 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari P + 20 Time 107% 1:51,598 +7,301

SAINZ × PÉREZ: WHO CAN BE MORE DECISIVE IN FAVOR OF THE TEAM MATE IN F1 2022?

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.