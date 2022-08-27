Samsung launches line of customizable home appliances in Brazil

Samsung announced this Thursday morning (25), the launch of its line of customizable home appliances in Brazil, the “Bespoke”. The South Korean giant launched two refrigerator models, the Duplex, with 328 liters, and Flex, which has a capacity of 315 liters.

It will be possible to choose the type of finish of the panel, between the matte, metallic and glossy options, and to select the colors “Clean Navy”, “Clean White”, “Clean Pink”, “Satin Gray”, “Satin Beige” and “Cotta Charcoal” — which will allow you to make combinations according to your personal tastes or the decoration of the house.

According to Samsung, the products can be purchased from today in Brazil, and have a suggested price of R$ 14,999 per module. The simulations of color combinations can be chosen on the company’s website or in a face-to-face experience at Fast Shop’s physical stores.

Going deep into the concept of personalization, in addition to the possibility of changing colors, the models have retractable drawers, which greatly facilitates the organization of the refrigerator according to the user’s needs. The doors are reversible, can open to both sides, depending on the need, and are easy to adjust and install.

The refrigerators have “All Around Cooling” technologies, which spread the air evenly throughout the interior of the refrigerator, and “SpaceMax”, which in practice is a reduction in the walls of the appliance, which makes them take up less space. in the environment while gaining more internal space and, according to Samsung, this does not interfere with the energy efficiency of the product.

Bespoke customizable home appliances had been launched for at least three years and were available in European countries as well as South Korea and the United States. The expectation is that over time, more customizable products, such as ovens, cooktops, hoods and more, will be introduced in the Brazilian market.