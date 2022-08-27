Samsung reveals how robots assemble and test its foldable phones; watch

Last year, Samsung achieved important advances in the foldable cellphone segment when it comes to durability. Its third generation of devices, the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, for example, were the first members of the line to feature water resistance and an IPX8 rating.

With the newest family foldables on the shelves, the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, the South Korean giant killed the brand’s fans by revealing a little more about how its robot-operated assembly line works.

publicity

We spoke to Samsung about the new foldable Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

The video, posted by the company on Thursday (25), mainly shows the Fold 4 being produced. The first phase shows how the back cover is mounted on the body of the device.

On the rest of the way, several features of the device are tested to the point of exhaustion, such as the touch screen response, the S Pen stylus and connectivity features. There is also a test dedicated to the camera’s autofocus and another in which one of the robots presses the physical buttons on the sides of the devices repeatedly.

In the end, it’s an opportunity for users and potential buyers to take a closer look at what goes on behind the scenes, even though enduring daily use for several years by no human hand is a different scenario and one that still can’t be done. fully replicated in the laboratory.

Main image: Samsung/Disclosure

See too:

Via: XDA, The Verge

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!