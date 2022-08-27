Sandman remains the most watched series on Netflix worldwide for 3 weeks; where is the ad for season 2?

THE Netflix updated its ranking of most viewed productions on the platform last week (August 15th to 22nd).

In the movie part, the vampire movie Double Journey (day shift) was discovered by subscribers in its second week. There were new 63,390,000 hours in the period that leave the feature as the most watched (in English language) on the platform worldwide.

The drama with the Riverdale actress, Lili Reinhart ranked second worldwide. Look Both Ways (What Would It Be Like If…?) was seen by 48,060,000 worldwide.

The third feature in the franchise 365 days looks like it didn’t go so well. It was only in third place in the global ranking. It was 39,310,000 hours worldwide.

The Top 10 Global Films is this:

In the series part, the 1st season of sandman remains the most watched (English-language) series worldwide for the third week in a row. But so far nothing of a second season confirmed by the platform.

Of course, the series saw a drop in the number of hours watched in the third week, it was 77,240,000, but nothing compared to the numbers of the first week.

Who increased the amount of hours watched from one week to another was the third season of I never… (this one has already been renewed for a fourth and final season). There were 59,450,000 hours watched worldwide in its second week.

Thirdly, we have Stranger Things 4 which is in its 13th week in the Top 10. And it adds up to a new 28,800,000.

In the ranking of non-English language productions, the national series nothing suspicious it didn’t make it into the global or national rankings. She is the first not to achieve the feat after Maldives, The Mother-In-Law Who Gave Youand Good morning, Veronica (Season 2).

The third year of the attraction with Taina Müller ranked 10th in the period.

In its third week, the show has clocked up over 7,020,000 hours worldwide.

The Top 10 Global Series is this:

In Brazil, the Top of Films and Series in the period looked like this:

Netflix methodology

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases a list of the 10 most watched productions, whether movies or series, which are divided into the following categories: Film (Spoken in English), TV (Spoken in English), Film (Productions in Non-English Language). English) and TV (non-English language productions).

The platform delivers the weekly numbers in HOURS VIEWED format, that is, the total number of hours that users worldwide watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the past week.

Movies are considered for their total length, and series for the total length of each season. It will usually be possible to appear in the Stranger Things season 2 and 3 list for example. Netflix also shows how many times each title appears on the list.

