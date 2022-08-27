Sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong gets new details – Cinema



The Godzilla vs. Kong, blockbuster during the pandemic in 2021, had some details revealed.

The new film that brings a peak clash between one of the two biggest monsters of cinema, cast new actors and confirmed some returns (via ScreenRant).

Fala Chen, Alex Fern and Rachel House were the new actors cast for the feature film, which already had Dan Stevens.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle will return to their roles they played in the first film.

Production is underway in Australia, and has been provisionally titled ‘Origins’, which makes sense with the synopsis revealed.



The story of Godzilla vs. kong 2

‘This latest entry follows the explosive Godzilla vs. Kong with a new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat lurking in our world, challenging their very existence – and ours.

‘The new film pico will delve into the stories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while unraveling the mythical battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and united humanity forever,’ concludes the synopsis.

One of the theories is that the son of King Kong may appear in the sequel, but nothing has been revealed about the plot.

Adam Wingard, director of the first film, has been hired to return and takes over the helm of the sequel.

The Godzilla vs. Kong hits theaters on March 15, 2024. The first film is available on HBO Max.

