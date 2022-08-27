Serie D: Pouso Alegre breaks ticket sales record for a game with ASA

photo: Chiarini Jr/Roma Comunicao e Marketing The first leg ended 2-0 for Pouso

Pouso Alegre will face ASA-AL this Saturday (27/8), at 5 pm, at Manduzo, in a return game of the quarterfinals of Serie D of the Brazilian Championship. Pouso won the first leg by 2-0. The semifinal classification guarantees a place in the 2023 Series C. This Friday (26/8) the partial number of tickets reached a record and reached 12 thousand tickets sold.

At the beginning of the week, Pouso Alegre requested an increase in the number of tickets at Manduzo to 15,000. It was the biggest request of the club in this Series D. This Friday (26/8) the partial reached 12 thousand tickets sold. As of Thursday (25/8), the balance was nine thousand tickets.

In the decision of the round of 16, against Paran Clube, on Saturday (13/8), Pouso broke its attendance record in Serie D and had 9,295 fans present. With the new partial, the public record will be broken again. Sales continue until Saturday.

View ticket sales information

Covered Bleachers: BRL 50.00

Covered Bleachers – Half price: BRL 25.00

Discovery Grandstand: BRL 20.00

Discovery Grandstand – Half price: BRL 10.00

Who is entitled to pay half-price:

* Students (with card presentation);

* Elderly (over 60 years old);

* People with special needs;

* Women’s Covered and Discovered Bleachers.

* Half price must show proof.

SALES POINTS:

* Medicine Cafeteria (Paulo da Pinta’s cafeteria)

Av. Pref. Sapuca, 108 – Medicine;

* PA Notary Public

Rua Dom Nery, 196 – Downtown;

* Kang

Av. Doctor Lisbon, 110 – Centre;

* PAFC Shopp – Manduzo Studio

Rua Eduardo Souza Gouveia, 981 – Jd. olympic

*Information released by the club